U.P. State Bank starts construction on a new branch in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. State Bank is building a new location where the old Burger King used to be.

Local construction companies broke ground a little over a month ago, and construction will continue through winter and into next summer.

The grand opening for the branch is expected to be next fall.

The Marquette Branch President Andy Herro is already working in the area to bring some services to the community.

“What we do best lines up with the wants and the needs of the area,” says Herro. “We truly are customer centric in our beliefs, in our services, and that’s going to show up in our daily interactions and how we make decisions.”

The U.P. State Bank CEO David Williams says the move to Marquette was a natural progression for the company, as they already serve the surrounding counties.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.