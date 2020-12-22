Tips to safe this holiday season

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This time of year, law enforcement sees an increase in certain behaviors.

“Drunk driving increase. So really look at that if you’re going to be drinking. Know how much you’re going to be drinking,” said Ed Oswald, Delta County Sheriff. First responders see an increase of fire hazards.

“Too many electrical cords plugged into one power strip, unattended candles,” said Lt. Jamie Silverstone of Escanaba Public Safety. “We always recommend keeping your trees watered. Obviously if a tree is dry, it could light up.”

Overall, crime rates can increase too.

“Every now and again I see a purse wide open, unzipped in a grocery cart or just a cart in general and it’s just not a good idea,” said Oswald.

“You unlock your car for a brief moment, somebody walks by, they’re going to check on that,” said Lt. Silverstone.

If you’re doing a lot of online shopping Oswald recommends you only buy from credible sites.

“Check your credit card receipts, check your statements to see if they’ve been abused,” said Oswald.

With colder temperatures settling in, roads will begin icing over more frequently.

“If people could just slow down everything. Slow down driving, slow down shopping and things go a lot smoother,” said Lt. Silverstone.

Escanaba Public Safety recommends putting your inside and outside lights on a random timer. That way potential robbers don’t find a pattern in when you’re home and when you’re away.

