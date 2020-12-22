Advertisement

The UPside - December 21, 2020

This week’s UPsider is Jim Innerebner, who began a Facebook group for people to share memories of the Michigamme area.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - One Upper Michigan man is proving you don’t have to do big things to make a difference in people’s lives.

Jim Innerebner started the Facebook group Michigamme Spurr History and Memories, reminding people of Michigamme and Spurr’s past and giving them a place to reminisce. The group currently has more 600 members. Learn more about Innerebner and the group in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

