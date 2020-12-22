The UPside - December 21, 2020

MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - One Upper Michigan man is proving you don’t have to do big things to make a difference in people’s lives.

Jim Innerebner started the Facebook group Michigamme Spurr History and Memories, reminding people of Michigamme and Spurr’s past and giving them a place to reminisce. The group currently has more 600 members. Learn more about Innerebner and the group in the video above.

