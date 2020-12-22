The Marquette Board of Light and Power announces the winners for their lighting contest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There were five categories for participants to enter, and each category had first, second, and third place winners.

This year the community was able to cast votes towards their favorite light display online.

The winners will receive cash prizes and a blue ribbon and a trophy of Santa for their yard.

“We really do believe that it brings the community together, we know that all the participants do it so they can make Marquette a brighter place, and they always do,” says BLP Administrative Services Manager Matt Zavislak. “So, we just like to be able to facilitate that.”

The full list of winners in each category will be listed on the Board of Light and Power’s website tomorrow, December 23.

