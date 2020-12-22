Advertisement

The Marquette Board of Light and Power announces the winners for their lighting contest

The top winner was the Carter’s Light Display in Marquette.
The Carter's Christmas Lights in Marquette
The Carter's Christmas Lights in Marquette(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There were five categories for participants to enter, and each category had first, second, and third place winners.

This year the community was able to cast votes towards their favorite light display online.

The winners will receive cash prizes and a blue ribbon and a trophy of Santa for their yard.

“We really do believe that it brings the community together, we know that all the participants do it so they can make Marquette a brighter place, and they always do,” says BLP Administrative Services Manager Matt Zavislak. “So, we just like to be able to facilitate that.”

The full list of winners in each category will be listed on the Board of Light and Power’s website tomorrow, December 23.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.
UPS worker finds frozen body of 80-year-old Michigan man
Matthew Christopher Rasanen (left) and David Henry Vaughan (right)
New details on the Fox Motors car theft investigation
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 75 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths Monday
Birthday cards for 10-year-old girl with Cysitic Fibrosis
10-year-old girl asks you to send her birthday cards
One residents driveway covered in a fine red dust
Residents upset over red dust falling on properties in Palmer area

Latest News

Super One Foods and other local retailers see steady shopping as customers buy for smaller...
Local grocers seeing steady customers buying for smaller gatherings ahead of Christmas holiday
Tuesday Swick crews installed a new furnace to a Marquette resident in need
Swick Home Services installs new furnace for Marquette resident in need
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs Senate Bills 241, 676, 1137, 1234 and 1246 as well as House Bills...
Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan bill prohibiting water shutoffs, other bills into law
Coronavirus cases.
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan