The Ishpeming School District gives teachers the option to teach from home when students are required to be remote

The Board met and approved a couple of changes to the learning plan.
Ishpeming Public School(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the major updates to the Back to School Preparedness and Response Plan was to give teachers the option to teach remote learning from home. Teachers used to have to report to their classroom to teach students online, but now they will be given the option to teach from home. This applies to when distance learning is put in place for all students.

Teachers are also required to connect with online students at least twice a week. The two-way communication rate for the last month is 82%.

The district is proud to report minimal complaints from the community.

Ishpeming Public Schools Superintendent Carrie Meyer says the staff and administration at the schools are cleaning thoroughly and students are following instruction.

“I want to continue to say that our staff and kids’ families are doing things right,” says Meyer. “And we need to be proud of how things are going for our district.”

Students are back in school today, but 8th grade will continue remote learning until after winter break due to a positive case.

