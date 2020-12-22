Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog Race canceled for Jan. 2021

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A sled dog race that typically takes place in January in the eastern Upper Peninsula has been canceled.

According to the Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog Race (TCSDR) Facebook page, because Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions were extended through Jan. 15, the race must be canceled. The annual race, which began in 1999, is typically held at Muskallonge Lake State Park the weekend of the first full week in January.

“We are saddened to have to do this, and postponement is not an option this year, so we ask that you rejoin us next year for our 2022 race,” the TCSDR board said in a post.

“All entrants and those who are on the waiting list have been sent an email regarding our plan to refund your entry fees,” the board said.

Those who have not received an email are asked to let the board know before Dec. 28, 2020. See the post, embedded below, for more information.

Earlier in December, the TCSDR also said lack of snow was a consideration, as on Dec. 11, the area of the trails had no snow.

