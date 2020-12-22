System to bring active trend

We have a quiet day ahead of our next system. A band of light snow quickly moves through this evening. Then, a surge of warmer air tomorrow will push highs to around 40°. This will super afternoon light rain and mix. It transitions to snow during the evening and lake effect snow becomes moderate to heavy at times through Thursday. Plus, a cold snap happens behind this system for the holidays!

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, mild with evening light snow west

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy with wintry mix transitioning to light rain for the central and east

>Highs: Upper 30s to 40°

Wednesday Night: Moderate to heavy lake effect snow. Plus, a big drop in temperatures could lead to icy roads

>Lows: Single numbers west, teens east

Thursday: Snowy and blustery with northwest gusts of 35mph

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Friday: Morning snow showers north and staying cold

>Highs: Low teens

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 20s

Sunday: Cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered snow

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

