Advertisement

System to bring active trend

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have a quiet day ahead of our next system. A band of light snow quickly moves through this evening. Then, a surge of warmer air tomorrow will push highs to around 40°. This will super afternoon light rain and mix. It transitions to snow during the evening and lake effect snow becomes moderate to heavy at times through Thursday. Plus, a cold snap happens behind this system for the holidays!

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, mild with evening light snow west

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy with wintry mix transitioning to light rain for the central and east

>Highs: Upper 30s to 40°

Wednesday Night: Moderate to heavy lake effect snow. Plus, a big drop in temperatures could lead to icy roads

>Lows: Single numbers west, teens east

Thursday: Snowy and blustery with northwest gusts of 35mph

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Friday: Morning snow showers north and staying cold

>Highs: Low teens

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 20s

Sunday: Cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered snow

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 75 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths Monday
Birthday cards for 10-year-old girl with Cysitic Fibrosis
10-year-old girl asks you to send her birthday cards
Matthew Christopher Rasanen (left) and David Henry Vaughan (right)
New details on the Fox Motors car theft investigation
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Stimulus checks and more: Highlights of $900B COVID-19 relief, wrapup bills

Latest News

Weather On Demand: 12/21/2020
A Break in the Active Weather Tuesday
snow
Quick system brings snow
The winter snow showering begins out west early morning and then eastward as Monday progresses.
Snowy start to Monday; the first day of winter
Lake Michigan-effect snow possible for eastern counties, then midmorning snow out west from an...
Sunday begins with a mix of clouds and sun, with isolated snow chances throughout