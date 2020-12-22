System to bring active trend
We have a quiet day ahead of our next system. A band of light snow quickly moves through this evening. Then, a surge of warmer air tomorrow will push highs to around 40°. This will super afternoon light rain and mix. It transitions to snow during the evening and lake effect snow becomes moderate to heavy at times through Thursday. Plus, a cold snap happens behind this system for the holidays!
Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, mild with evening light snow west
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Wednesday: Cloudy with wintry mix transitioning to light rain for the central and east
>Highs: Upper 30s to 40°
Wednesday Night: Moderate to heavy lake effect snow. Plus, a big drop in temperatures could lead to icy roads
>Lows: Single numbers west, teens east
Thursday: Snowy and blustery with northwest gusts of 35mph
>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east
Friday: Morning snow showers north and staying cold
>Highs: Low teens
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low 20s
Sunday: Cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low 20s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered snow
>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s
