Swick Home Services installs new furnace for Marquette resident in need

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Swick Home Services paying it forward with a new furnace for a Marquette resident Tuesday. As Swick is an essential service they’ve continued working through the pandemic.

Now with winter here they’ve identified a family in Marquette in need of a new furnace. The new one was donated by ETNA Supply in Marquette. Crews Tuesday from Swick installed the new heating system free of charge for the family in need.

“That’s part of our culture, we take care of our own and we’re a very family oriented company and then taking care of the people we serve, that is at the heart of us and what we do, being able to work at a company that feels strongly that that is us, makes it really easy to come to work,” said Terri Moll, Swick Home Services Marketing Manager.

Swick has also set up a scholarship at the Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency or MARESA. That’s not all, they’ve also donated to the Salvation Army and St. Vincent De Paul.

