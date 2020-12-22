Advertisement

South Carolina governor tests positive for the coronavirus

McMaster, 73, learned he had tested positive late Monday following a test “due to coming into...
McMaster, 73, learned he had tested positive late Monday following a test “due to coming into close contact with the COVID-19 virus,” his office said in a release.(Source: WCSC/File)
By MEG KINNARD
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has tested positive for the coronavirus and was slated to receive outpatient antibody treatment for “mild symptoms,” his office said Tuesday.

McMaster, 73, learned he had tested positive late Monday following a test “due to coming into close contact with the COVID-19 virus,” his office said in a release. McMaster’s wife, 73-year-old Peggy McMaster, tested positive last week but remains asymptomatic, officials said.

On the advice of his personal physician, the governor was slated to receive monoclonal antibody treatment Tuesday, which his office called a “preventative measure for those with mild to moderate symptoms.” Saying that McMaster was in “good spirits,” his office said the governor was “experiencing mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue.”

The governor was tested last week at the same time as his wife but had a negative result at the time, his office said.

Both McMasters had attended a Christmas event at the White House earlier last week and took a “precautionary, routine test” Thursday.

Since that time, Peggy McMaster planned to isolate for 10 days, while the governor’s office said he would quarantine for a week while testing regularly and continuing his official duties.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 75 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths Monday
Matthew Christopher Rasanen (left) and David Henry Vaughan (right)
New details on the Fox Motors car theft investigation
Birthday cards for 10-year-old girl with Cysitic Fibrosis
10-year-old girl asks you to send her birthday cards
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Stimulus checks and more: Highlights of $900B COVID-19 relief, wrapup bills
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

Latest News

Ford calls it the "Safe Distance Christmas Jumper." It projects the shape of a Christmas tree...
Ford unveils ‘safe distance’ ugly Christmas sweater
Surveys show more Americans plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but distrust remains in some...
Push for minorities to get COVID vaccine
Miguel Cardona has been selected as education secretary by President-elect Joe Biden. Cardona...
Biden picks Connecticut schools chief as education secretary
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla talks during a news conference Monday, Jan. 28,...
Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for US Senate
Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro discusses school reopening with Dr. Deborah Birx...
White House virus coordinator Deborah Birx says she will retire