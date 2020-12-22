Advertisement

Smith Construction works to prevent further shoreline erosion along Lake Superior homes

By Lily Simmons
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Due to rising water levels and high winds, the shoreline is eroding along Lake Superior properties.

Resident Kim Young and her sister Lori Kasten say the erosion can cause serious issues, ultimately leading to lakeshore houses being washed away.

“There are large pine trees that come down,” explained Young. “They just slide down the bank or they go into your house. We kind of waited and thought, ‘Well maybe the lake levels will go down,’ but they just don’t seem to be.”

Young and Kasten say the problem has been gradually building for decades, and if homeowners don’t take action soon, each Lake Superior property in the area could be at great risk.

“Lake Superior levels are higher than they’ve been for probably 35 – 40 years,” said Kasten. “Each year for the last few years, it’s stayed very high. It just eats away at your embankments. Everyone in this area has gone through it over the last few years.”

Smith Construction of Negaunee Township is creating specialized shore boulders to keep nearly a dozen homes along the lake secure. President Andy Smith says the process can be challenging, and it comes at a high cost to homeowners.

“Depending on how high they have to go and how long they have to go, everybody’s a little bit different,” Smith said. “Access is really difficult. Most everybody on M-28 has been helping their neighbors get access through their property when some people just don’t have enough room to get from M-28 to the beach.”

Young and Kasten say the work needs to be done both to keep residents safe and to preserve the properties for future generations.

“We were coming out here as kids with or grandparents and our father grew up here,” said Young. “Kids, grandkids now will stay here and come out here. This is important.”

Smith Construction plans to complete the project before Christmas.

