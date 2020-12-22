“Shop with a Cop” Escanaba Public Safety deliveries

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The traditional ‘Shop with a Cop’ in Delta County turned into a Christmas delivery this year because of COVID-19. Instead of one on one shopping with children, Escanaba Public Safety shopped for children in the community and delivered it to the doorsteps Tuesday.

“Officers, dispatchers, everybody kind of got involved and they took a name and they went shopping and we got stuff for the child and a little something for the family, too,” said Tabitha Marchese, Detective Sgt. for Escanaba

Escanaba Public Safety had some help from the one and only Santa Claus.

“We’re going to take the firetruck, we’re going to have Santa with us. I’ve heard that the Express Coffee Grinch is going to be lurking about, so we gotta make sure the gifts stay safe from the Grinch,” said Marchese.

Mr. Grinch did try to take a few of the kid’s bags, but Public Safety promptly arrested him. He did have some fun with the kids too though.

“I like any kind of activity that involves the kids and us giving back and them to see us in a different light too. Just to have fun and to have that connection with them outside of the normal police stuff,” said Marchese.

The money used to pay for the gifts was all donated by the community. The Sheriff’s Department collected all donations and dispersed it throughout the county.

“It’s from tons of different people, businesses. Carter McDonough does ‘Light up the Christmas Tree’ and he brought in quite a bit of money this year too,” said Marchese.

