Sands Township solar farm moves one step closer to reality

The solar farm project is still about two years away from being complete and operational.
Mapping images of Savion, LLC's proposal for the "Superior Solar Farm" in Sands Township.
Mapping images of Savion, LLC's proposal for the "Superior Solar Farm" in Sands Township.(Savion, LLC/WLUC Edits)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The plan to bring a solar farm to Sands Township is one step closer.

During a recent meeting of the township planning commission, members unanimously voted to approve the more than $100 million project.

A company called Savion wants to install the farm on 1,500 acres in Sands, generating 150 mega watts and between $15 and $20 million in new tax revenue.

The power would be available on the grid and could power homes and businesses throughout Marquette County.

“I believe the Commission approved this because they felt is was the best thing for the area, it was a good move for the future of the Upper Peninsula, Sands Township and Marquette County. I believe solar is the thing of the future,” said Randy Yelle, Sands Township Zoning Administrator.

The solar farm project is still about two years away from being complete and operational. Once completed the solar farm would have a life expectancy of between 30 and 40 years.

