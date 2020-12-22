Advertisement

Salvation Army of Escanaba nearing its Red Kettle goal

Bell ringers will be out through December 24 at two p.m.
The Salvation Army front entrance.
The Salvation Army front entrance.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army of Escanaba is just under 10 percent from its $100,000 Red Kettle Campaign goal. The campaign raised $87,000 and will continue through December 24.

Just two weeks ago, The Salvation Army was only at $46,000. The Edward J. Sackerson Charitable Foundation donated $12,500 to The Salvation Army last week.

“It’s just been amazing to see how the donations have just kept coming in. I have not seen this much giving out of a small community like this in a long time, so it’s been amazing to me,” said Maj. Alex Norton of The Salvation Army of Escanaba.

Everyone at The Salvation Army is thankful for everyone’s donation in any amount.

