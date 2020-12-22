Advertisement

Residents upset over red dust falling on properties in Palmer area

One residents driveway covered in a fine red dust
One residents driveway covered in a fine red dust(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:22 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some residents in the Palmer and Richmond Township area are seeing red about some red dust. They say it’s been a problem for years, a fine red dust in the air that settles on their houses, cars, lawns and even pets.

This year is the worst they’ve seen it. The dust comes from tailings from the Tilden Mine. Cleveland Cliffs has set up a special phone number people can call if they need their house cleaned. That number is (906) 475-3555. The residents say they’d like them to be more pro-active when addressing the problem.

“It’s in our vehicles, our pets, we let our children go out to play, they’re going to be getting all kinds of nice, new stuff for Christmas they’re going to be out rolling around in the red snow, and we don’t want that, we like having the work and the employment in the area and the mine is not a problem, it’s just they need to be able to contain their dust,” said Robert Barto, Forsyth Township Resident.

In a response Cleveland Cliffs says “Cleveland Cliffs is committed to working with the townships to clean up this problem, this is a high priority for Cleveland Cliffs and we’re doing everything to address this issue,” said Pat Persico, Cleveland Cliffs Director of Corporate Communications.

