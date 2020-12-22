North Central Jets football team still focused on winning a state title

POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - The North Central Jets, who are just two wins away from an 8-Man Division 2 state title, were hard at work Monday, practicing in six inches of snow.

“It’s a Christmas miracle to be back out here and playing,” said North Central wide receiver Alex Naser. “Even if it’s in the snow, it’s alright. it’s football season and we’ve got something to finish here.”

The Jets are hoping to finish up their already great run with a championship. Before the shut down, North Central was on fire, outscoring their opponents by an average of 53 points a game, and scoring more than 50 in all but one of their 8 games, and allowing more than 8 points just once.

But with this latest shut down, there is one area the Jets know they need to focus during practice.

“I think it’s got to be the conditioning,” said Naser. “We’ve had guys in the weight room, but doesn’t help the cardio a whole lot, so we just got to make sure we’re running, we’re staying fit.”

Staying healthy is also important.

“We got to make sure that we’re bubbling ourselves so that we don’t get COVID-19and we don’t spread it around, follow the precautions and take it lightly,” said Naser.

This time spent together going over plays will also help keep the high powered offense firing.

“We’ve got to get our timing back, everything with our somewhat sophisticated offense that we have, we have to get back in that timing, back in that groove,” said quarterback Luke Gorzinski.

The Jets aren’t sure where there game will take place, with rumors that it could be in the Superior Dome. But even if the game is outside in freezing weather and snow, they’re not worried.

“We went up to Lake Linden and played in a blizzard and now, we got delayed here and we’re practicing in six inches of snow, so it’s something new for everybody,” said lineman Carter Eichmeier.

Practices were shut down Tuesday night by the MHSAA until at least December 30, so it’s unclear when the Jets play again. What they know for sure is that their next game is against Marion. If they win that, they’ll advance to the state title game.

