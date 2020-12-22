Advertisement

Mid Peninsula track and cross country star Daisy Englund signs with Ferris State University

Daisy Englund leading the way at the 2020 Cross Country Division 3 Championships, where she took first place.
Daisy Englund leading the way at the 2020 Cross Country Division 3 Championships, where she took first place.(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the top high school runners in the Upper Peninsula is continuing her athletic career at Ferris State University. Daisy Englund, from Mid Peninsula, signed with the Bulldogs track and cross country programs on Monday.

Egnlund comes from a line a great runners, like her mother Faye who won championships and set records. Daisy has since broken those records in track and cross country.

Daisy also won the Division 3 title this year for cross country and was named to the All UP Dream Team. She hasn’t chosen a major yet, but plans to focus on something in medical technology, or pharmaceutical studies.

