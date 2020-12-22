Michigan Model for Health curriculum is now online

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - It just got easier for Michigan students to learn the knowledge and skills necessary to develop healthy, lifelong habits. The Michigan Model for Health, a comprehensive school health education curriculum, implemented in most Michigan schools, is now available to educators online.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Michigan Department of Education (MDE) are announcing the new format for this nationally recognized K-12 comprehensive school health education curriculum.

Improving accessibility while also making the Michigan Model responsive to emerging health issues assures that Michigan students are receiving effective health instruction that teaches them how to make healthy choices now and in the future. That is particularly valuable for students who are learning virtually during the pandemic.

“It is important that children practice healthy habits during this pandemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health for MDHHS. “This skills-based health education curriculum will make sure educators are still able to promote optimal health and we encourage our educators to take advantage of it.”

The online format makes the curriculum more accessible and user-friendly for educators. It also allows the curriculum to be more responsive to the needs of Michigan educators with new content and revisions made in a timely fashion. Embedded streaming videos comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and include closed captioning options in both English and Spanish. In addition, family resources help educators extend the learning at home.

“Offering a skills-based curriculum in a user-friendly online format enables educators to teach and students to learn the skills necessary to develop the healthy habits that lead to success in the classroom and in life,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “Improving the health, safety and wellness of all learners is one of the key goals in Michigan’s Top 10 strategic education plan and the Michigan Model is a vital component in that effort.”

Educators who have received curriculum training from their regional school health coordinator will now be able to access the curriculum via an online portal. The Michigan Model for Health website at MichiganModelForHealth.org houses the robust digital platform portal for teachers and educators in Michigan and across the nation.

Features of the platform include:

Compatibility with mobile devices.

User-friendly web-based lessons.

Online teacher resources.

Easy license management.

The new online platform is funded through a grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund in collaboration with the Michigan Council for Maternal and Child Health, MDHHS, MDE, the Michigan School Health Coordinators’ Association, and the Michigan Model for Health Clearinghouse. It was developed, tested and reviewed in collaboration with a team of health education consultants and educators across Michigan.

Parents and others who want more information can go to MichiganModelForHealth.org.

