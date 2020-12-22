Advertisement

MHSAA instructs schools to immediately stop fall sports practices, just a day after they resumed

MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.(WLUC/MHSAA)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association is telling fall sports teams to stop practicing Tuesday night, just a day after practices resumed.

The reason, the association says, is that it needs more direction from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services regarding testing requirements. The association also needs more time to adjust dates of competition to reflect the new testing schedule.

Teams will be tested for COVID-19 on December 30, and can begin practicing when results come back negative for the virus. The MHSAA says that once practices resume, it will release an updated schedule for the final playoff games for fall sports.

You can read the MHSAA’s full release here.

