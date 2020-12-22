MCMCF staff working tirelessly to keep residents safe

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) -For staff at the Marquette County Medical Care Facility, following guidelines put in place by the Center for Disease Control and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has become pretty routine, according to Administrator, Jerry Hubbard.

“When they come into the building they’re checked for symptoms. We have a machine that automatically takes their temperature. Plus they go through the symptom list and make sure they don’t have any of those symptoms,” Hubbard declared. Hubbard says for the past ten months, staff here have been under tremendous pressure.

“They’ve been troopers. This has been hard. The wearing of these N95 masks and face shields has made their work which is difficult to start with even harder. But they’ve hung in there and are doing a really good job,” Hubbard asserted.

To date since March, Marquette County Medical Care Facility has only seen a total of 16 resident COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths according to Michigan’s Long Term Care Data website.

“We had an outbreak on one wing, but fortunately we were able to confine it to just one wing. We set up a separate COID unit and kept everybody there to keep everyone from spreading the virus throughout the facility,” Hubbard recalled.

Given their months of isolation, residents are quite happy according to Hubbard. He says that’s thanks in part to the outstanding MCMCF activities staff.

“When residents are often confined to their rooms or are forced to keep socially distant and not have the group activities that we commonly have or the group dining which is an experience that residents really thrive on, our activates department has taken great steps and have come up with some great ideas to keep residents busy and happy,” Hubbard exclaimed.

Hubbard says the facility has a strong Facebook presence. They’ve also relied on technology and social media to keep residents connected with family.

“We also have iPads and laptops for them to do visits electronically and we also do window visits,” Hubbard stated.

As brief as those window visits might be this time of year, Hubbard says everyone is ready for life to return to normal.

“When this thing broke out, nobody expected it would just go on and on and on like it has. So we’re so eager to get back to normal, we don’t even remember what normal is,” Hubbard confessed.

