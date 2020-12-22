Marquette City Commission has praise for City Clerk and staff for handling a challenging November election

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission was updated on how the November election went and what can be done to improve it in the future during a regular meeting Monday night.

Commissioners heard from City Clerk Kyle Whitney during a presentation where he outlined voter turnout, the number of absentee ballots and safety and accuracy measures they took this year.

Voter turnout was high, but the biggest increase and challenge was in absentee ballots. Marquette Mayor Jenna Smith shared some praise for Whitney and the staff for their efforts during the election.

“It’s been a difficult year, it would’ve been difficult even without COVID-19, with a challenging presidential election with a lot of people wanting to vote, then you throw COVID-19 in the mix and changing how we do things and getting out there in a different way and we appreciate you being up to the task and look forward to seeing what you do in future years,” Smith said.

Whitney said they expect less turnout in 2021 as it’s a less active election year.

