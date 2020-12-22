Local movie theaters reopen daily this week

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - It has not been easy for businesses everywhere, including Thomas Theatre Group. President Tom Andes says revenue has been down significantly since the start of the pandemic.

“We’ve basically been shut down since March 16th,” Andes said. “Revenue streams are beyond where they normally are. Very, very, very low.”

Tomorrow all three Thomas Theatre locations will reopen daily with COVID-19 protocols in place. One of those standards involves a 25% capacity, and groups that reserve seats must stay together.

“The reserved seating depends on how many people you have in your party,” Andes explained. “You need to stay with your party and have your mask on throughout the mandate.”

Food and concessions are also affected by the state law regarding indoor venues.

“If you are caught in any locations bringing food or eating in the movie theater under the new mandate and new rules,” Andes stated, “you will now be asked to leave the building.”

Popcorn and other food will be sold for carry out only. It can not be consumed inside the theater.

Thomas Theater Group will also be doing something it has not done in its 98 years of business: having the doors open on Christmas Eve.

“I’m not really a big fan of it,” Andes mentioned, “because people should be home with their families on Christmas Eve. However, 2020 has been a different year for everybody. It has been a different year for our business. We’re finally being allowed to open, so we need to maximize that time open.”

Andes says the mandate must be followed and money has to be made.

“We’ve got to react to the mandate and react to our lack of sales this year,” he said. “This is one way to try to boost it.”

At least six movies will be released this week alone, including Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.