Advertisement

Local grocers seeing steady customers buying for smaller gatherings ahead of Christmas holiday

Super One Foods and other local retailers see steady shopping as customers buy for smaller...
Super One Foods and other local retailers see steady shopping as customers buy for smaller gatherings(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Local retailers are still seeing good business as holiday shoppers prepare, even during a pandemic. Stores like Super One Foods in Marquette Township say customers are still coming in at a good pace.

The difference this year is customers seem to be buying for smaller gatherings. Staff say much like the Thanksgiving holiday, smaller turkeys and hams and prime rib have been selling the best lately.

“People are still going to have gatherings, people are still going to get together and enjoy their families, but maybe just immediate families, maybe not extended families but I think it’s important I feel like the family is important, people need to get together, people need each other probably now more so than ever but we do need to do it responsibly,” said Store Manager Mike Lavigne.

Staff continues to implement all the safety protocols around COVID-19 while making sure the shelves are still well stocked. That includes masks, social distancing, and extra sanitization.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.
UPS worker finds frozen body of 80-year-old Michigan man
Matthew Christopher Rasanen (left) and David Henry Vaughan (right)
New details on the Fox Motors car theft investigation
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 75 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths Monday
Birthday cards for 10-year-old girl with Cysitic Fibrosis
10-year-old girl asks you to send her birthday cards
One residents driveway covered in a fine red dust
Residents upset over red dust falling on properties in Palmer area

Latest News

Tuesday Swick crews installed a new furnace to a Marquette resident in need
Swick Home Services installs new furnace for Marquette resident in need
The Carter's Christmas Lights in Marquette
The Marquette Board of Light and Power announces the winners for their lighting contest
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs Senate Bills 241, 676, 1137, 1234 and 1246 as well as House Bills...
Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan bill prohibiting water shutoffs, other bills into law
Coronavirus cases.
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan