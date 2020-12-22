Local grocers seeing steady customers buying for smaller gatherings ahead of Christmas holiday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Local retailers are still seeing good business as holiday shoppers prepare, even during a pandemic. Stores like Super One Foods in Marquette Township say customers are still coming in at a good pace.

The difference this year is customers seem to be buying for smaller gatherings. Staff say much like the Thanksgiving holiday, smaller turkeys and hams and prime rib have been selling the best lately.

“People are still going to have gatherings, people are still going to get together and enjoy their families, but maybe just immediate families, maybe not extended families but I think it’s important I feel like the family is important, people need to get together, people need each other probably now more so than ever but we do need to do it responsibly,” said Store Manager Mike Lavigne.

Staff continues to implement all the safety protocols around COVID-19 while making sure the shelves are still well stocked. That includes masks, social distancing, and extra sanitization.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.