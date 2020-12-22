Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kevin Greene, the former Packers assistant coach and former professional football player, has died.

Greene, who was 58, died Monday. A cause of death hasn’t been formally announced.

Greene was an assistant Packers coach for five seasons, including Super Bowl 45. He was a coach from 2009-2013.

During Super Bowl 45, Greene told linebacker Clay Matthews: “It. Is. Time.” The linebacker then forced a fumble to help the Packers win the game.

Matthews sounded off on Greene’s passing on Twitter.

He often referred to me and the other OLBs as his kids and taught us how to be a professional in all aspects of life.



I'll miss the conversations we continued to have, but the stories of KG will live on forever. RIP Sackmaster!!

In January of 2014, Greene decided to step away from coaching to spend more time with his family.

The Packers sounded off on Greene’s passing late Monday afternoon:

“The Packers were saddened today to learn of Kevin Greene’s passing. He was a great coach for us and was instrumental in our team's Super Bowl championship season. He had so much energy and passion. Our players loved playing for him. We extend our sincerest condolences to Kevin's wife, Tara, and their entire family."

Former #Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene has passed away at the age of 58.



Greene was Green Bay's outside linebackers coach for five seasons (2009-13), including the Super Bowl XLV championship year.

Before coaching the Packers, Greene first played for the Los Angeles Rams form 1985 – 1992. He then went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1993-1995, the Carolina Panthers in 1996, traveled to California to play for the San Francisco 49ers for 1997, and then returned to Carolina from 1998 – 1999.

Greene had earned the NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1996, and also made five Pro Bowl teams.

HOF pass-rusher Kevin Greene passed away today...RIP 🙏🏻



His career stats:



• 15 seasons (228 games)

• 734 tackles

• 160 sacks

• 23 FF, 26 FR

• 5 INTs

• 3 TDs, 3 Safeties

• 5x Pro Bowler, 3x 1st team all-pro

• 1996 DPOY

• SB XLV Champ (as coach)

• 2016 HOF Inductee pic.twitter.com/enoaXYIT5A — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) December 21, 2020

Greene was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2016 class, the same year as former Packers quarterback Brett Favre. CLICK HERE to read his Hall of Fame biography.

Former Packers players Brett Favre, Charles Woodson, John Kuhn, TJ Lang and others took to Twitter after hearing the news.

Kevin Greene was a true warrior and a dear friend!!! As much as I disliked playing against him I loved everything about him at the same time and I loved him like a brother. Gods army just got much stronger 🙏 RIP brother

Made a deal with Kevin Greene @packers training camp 2010 that if we won the SB we get Lombardi trophy tattoos and I'll be damned if we didn't do it! RIP Kevin Greene.... Damn

Man, I am heartbroken by the news that we have lost Kevin Greene. One of the greatest men I have had the honor of working with. I will always remember the passion and integrity you displayed in everything you did. Your Cobra will live on in me! RIP KG

I am shocked and extremely sad to hear about Kevin Greene. Amazing football coach and an amazing person. Thoughts and prayers to his family. This is a sad sad day.

Blown away by the news of Kevin Greene. Prayers up to his wife kids. #rip

Kevin Greene always kinda scared me at bit.



He also gave me one of my all-time favorite stories.



Wrote it for the @gbpressgazette at the time. Don't think it still exists online but retold it for ESPN in 2014 when he left the Packers.



In memoriam: https://t.co/LhOp1lP1dz

Stunned by the news, Kevin Greene passes at just 58. Ultra intense player, LB coach with Pack's Super Bowl Champs in '10, Hall of Famer. Told Clay vs Pitt, "It is time", clearly it's not time to be called this soon. RIP Greenie.

The NFL Network says it will be airing Greene’s episode of “A football Life” Tuesday to honor Greene’s life and work.

To honor the life & legacy of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Greene, @nflnetwork will air his episode of A Football Life on Tuesday at 4p & 8p ET

