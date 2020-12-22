Escanaba football coach David Howes resigns

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - David Howes announced his resignation as head coach of the Escanaba varsity football team Monday night. The decision coming a month after the end of the Eskymos season.

Howes says that he has chosen to step down to spend more time with his family, specifically his kids as they get older.

In 6 years as the head coach, Escanaba has never missed the playoffs, going 41-19, including 7-6 in the playoffs.

Howes says that he is proud of the work that he did as head coach, and is excited to spend more time at home.

