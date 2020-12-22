Advertisement

Dozens skate on Portage Lake

Some play hockey, while others practice balancing on the ice
By Matt Price
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - In Houghton County, there was an interesting and festive site in Chassell this past Saturday.

About 100 people took advantage of the opportunity to skate on a frozen area of Portage Lake just off of Centennial Park. Some skaters practiced hockey, while others were simply happy with balancing on the ice.

One Houghton High School student, Madison Thomas, says looking at the view while on the ice captures the magic of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula this time of year.

“The farther you go out, the nicer the ice is,” Thomas said. “It’s just really nice that we get to experience this.”

There were also a couple of people who skated on the ice with their dogs.

Everyone who came out stayed safe.

