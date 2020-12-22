Bellin Health opens new COVID-19 testing site in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bellin Health opened a new COVID-19 testing site Tuesday in Iron Mountain.

The site is in the former Kmart Automotive Center at 1800 S. Stephenson Ave., Iron Mountain, Mich. Hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The site will test individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. It will provide convenient drive-through access for patients and protection from the elements for testing center staff.

Pre-registration is required through an individual’s Bellin Health clinic/provider, via MyBellin.org or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 920-445-7313.

The new drive-through site will replace the current Iron Mountain testing site at 440 Woodward Ave. Bellin also has the following testing sites in Wisconsin:

Green Bay (1555 Green Bay Plaza)

Peshtigo (501 Pine St.)

Kewaunee (575 4th St.)

Crivitz (218 S. U.S. Hwy 41)

Algoma (831 Parker St.)

