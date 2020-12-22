Associated Press releases 2020 All-State 8-Man Football team
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A few Yoopers were chosen as part of the Associated Press’ 2020 All-State 8-Man football team, with most of them from North Central. The roster was announced on Monday.
EIGHT-PLAYER FOOTBALL TEAM
Player of the Year: Jameson Chesser, Adrian Lenawee Christian
Coach of the Year: Bill Wilharms, Adrian Lenawee Christian
First Team
QB – Connor Cross, Portland St. Patrick
QB – Luke Gorzinski, Powers North Central
RB – Jameson Chesser, Adrian Lenawee Christian
RB – Derec Fedewa, Portland St. Patrick
WR – Steven Gilbert, Mayville
WR – Luke Predum, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
L – Brandon Crawford, Colon
L – Carter Eichmeier, Powers North Central
L – Jacobus Keggereis, Adrian Lenawee Christian
L – Ben Wilson, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
LB – Grant Fountain, Cedarville
LB – Michael Wittman, Suttons Bay
DB – Derick Armstrong, Indian River Inland Lakes
DB – Logan Heath, Merrill
ATH – Alton Davis, Genesee
ATH – Austin Middleton, Mayville
K – Clay Ayers, Adrian Lenawee Christian
P – Branson Hernandez, Burr Oak
Honorable Mention
QB -- Gabe Ruggles, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
QB – Simon Vinson, Colon
RB -- Micah Bailey, Pickford
RB – Wyatt Wesley, Morrice
WR – Keaton Jobson, Genesee
WR – Max Lenaker, Rapid River
WR – Damion Ultz, Burr Oak
L – Joey Breckel, Adrian Lenawee Christian
L – Chase Fitzsimmons, Portland St. Patrick
L – Erik Huyck, Pickford
L – Joe Weiss, Kinde North Huron
L – Russell Wilson, Whittemore-Prescott
LB – Dylan Acevado, Gaylord St. Mary
LB -- Isaiah Crawford, Pellston
LB -- Brayden Eckman, Martin
LB – Chris Koscielniak, Gaylord St. Mary
LB – Keaton Ludwig, Hale
LB – Jacob McCormick, Merrill
LB – Braxton Teachworth, Portland St. Patrick
DB – Tyler Ducolon, Bay City All Saints
DB – Conrad Korte, Gaylord St. Mary
DB – Gabe Meyers, Martin
ATH -- Matteo Barnett, Manistee Catholic
