Associated Press releases 2020 All-State 8-Man Football team

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A few Yoopers were chosen as part of the Associated Press’ 2020 All-State 8-Man football team, with most of them from North Central. The roster was announced on Monday.

EIGHT-PLAYER FOOTBALL TEAM

Player of the Year: Jameson Chesser, Adrian Lenawee Christian

Coach of the Year: Bill Wilharms, Adrian Lenawee Christian

First Team

QB – Connor Cross, Portland St. Patrick

QB – Luke Gorzinski, Powers North Central

RB – Jameson Chesser, Adrian Lenawee Christian

RB – Derec Fedewa, Portland St. Patrick

WR – Steven Gilbert, Mayville

WR – Luke Predum, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

L – Brandon Crawford, Colon

L – Carter Eichmeier, Powers North Central

L – Jacobus Keggereis, Adrian Lenawee Christian

L – Ben Wilson, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

LB – Grant Fountain, Cedarville

LB – Michael Wittman, Suttons Bay

DB – Derick Armstrong, Indian River Inland Lakes

DB – Logan Heath, Merrill

ATH – Alton Davis, Genesee

ATH – Austin Middleton, Mayville

K – Clay Ayers, Adrian Lenawee Christian

P – Branson Hernandez, Burr Oak

Honorable Mention

QB -- Gabe Ruggles, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

QB – Simon Vinson, Colon

RB -- Micah Bailey, Pickford

RB – Wyatt Wesley, Morrice

WR – Keaton Jobson, Genesee

WR – Max Lenaker, Rapid River

WR – Damion Ultz, Burr Oak

L – Joey Breckel, Adrian Lenawee Christian

L – Chase Fitzsimmons, Portland St. Patrick

L – Erik Huyck, Pickford

L – Joe Weiss, Kinde North Huron

L – Russell Wilson, Whittemore-Prescott

LB – Dylan Acevado, Gaylord St. Mary

LB -- Isaiah Crawford, Pellston

LB -- Brayden Eckman, Martin

LB – Chris Koscielniak, Gaylord St. Mary

LB – Keaton Ludwig, Hale

LB – Jacob McCormick, Merrill

LB – Braxton Teachworth, Portland St. Patrick

DB – Tyler Ducolon, Bay City All Saints

DB – Conrad Korte, Gaylord St. Mary

DB – Gabe Meyers, Martin

ATH -- Matteo Barnett, Manistee Catholic

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.