A Break in the Active Weather Tuesday
Then a Windy Warm Up Wednesday with Some Rain
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Tuesday: Cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: upper 20s to near 30 east, low to mid 30s west
Wednesday: Windy and warmer, a good chance of some showers
Highs: upper 30s west, low 40s east
Turning colder at night with some snow west
Thursday: Blustery and colder with snow showers in the northwest-wind snow belts, heaviest west
Highs: near 10 far west, teens rest of west half, 20s early and then falling east
Friday: Snow showers early near Lake Superior, cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: upper teens to the lower 20s
Temperatures should rise again to somewhat above average readings over the weekend with no significant snow expected.
