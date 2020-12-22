Advertisement

A Break in the Active Weather Tuesday

Then a Windy Warm Up Wednesday with Some Rain
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday: Cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: upper 20s to near 30 east, low to mid 30s west

Wednesday: Windy and warmer, a good chance of some showers

Highs: upper 30s west, low 40s east

Turning colder at night with some snow west

Thursday: Blustery and colder with snow showers in the northwest-wind snow belts, heaviest west

Highs: near 10 far west, teens rest of west half, 20s early and then falling east

Friday: Snow showers early near Lake Superior, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: upper teens to the lower 20s

Temperatures should rise again to somewhat above average readings over the weekend with no significant snow expected.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOUND: Houghton County Sheriff’s Office searching for 13-year-old runaway
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 62 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Saturday
A 38 year old man in the Houghton County Jail
Drunk driving arrest in Houghton County
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says

Latest News

snow
Quick system brings snow
The winter snow showering begins out west early morning and then eastward as Monday progresses.
Snowy start to Monday; the first day of winter
Lake Michigan-effect snow possible for eastern counties, then midmorning snow out west from an...
Sunday begins with a mix of clouds and sun, with isolated snow chances throughout
WOD: 12/18/2020
Mild December Weather Expected Through the Weekend