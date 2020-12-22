A Break in the Active Weather Tuesday

Tuesday: Cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: upper 20s to near 30 east, low to mid 30s west

Wednesday: Windy and warmer, a good chance of some showers

Highs: upper 30s west, low 40s east

Turning colder at night with some snow west

Thursday: Blustery and colder with snow showers in the northwest-wind snow belts, heaviest west

Highs: near 10 far west, teens rest of west half, 20s early and then falling east

Friday: Snow showers early near Lake Superior, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: upper teens to the lower 20s

Temperatures should rise again to somewhat above average readings over the weekend with no significant snow expected.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.