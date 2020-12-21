Advertisement

Wildcats’ Jake Mayon continuing football career in Germany

Former Wildcats running back Jake Mayon welcomed to the Potsdam Royals.
Former Wildcats running back Jake Mayon welcomed to the Potsdam Royals.(Potsdam Royals, GFL)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the greatest players in the history of the NMU Wildcats football team is continuing his career at the professional level. Running back Jake Mayon has signed on to play professional football next summer with the Potsdam Royals in the German Football League.

Mayon graduated from northern in 2019 after racking up 4,220 yards and 38 touchdowns, both team records. He was also an All-American, breaking the GLIAC single-season rushing and all-time career rushing records.

Despite that success, Mayon only had one camp invite, from the Chicago Bears, and didn’t have an opportunity to prove himself with no offseason in this pandemic year.

The GFL season kicks off next summer.

