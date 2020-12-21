Wildcats’ Jake Mayon continuing football career in Germany

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the greatest players in the history of the NMU Wildcats football team is continuing his career at the professional level. Running back Jake Mayon has signed on to play professional football next summer with the Potsdam Royals in the German Football League.

Mayon graduated from northern in 2019 after racking up 4,220 yards and 38 touchdowns, both team records. He was also an All-American, breaking the GLIAC single-season rushing and all-time career rushing records.

Despite that success, Mayon only had one camp invite, from the Chicago Bears, and didn’t have an opportunity to prove himself with no offseason in this pandemic year.

The GFL season kicks off next summer.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.