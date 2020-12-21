Advertisement

Walmart unveils new, free return service: ‘Carrier Pickup by FedEx’

Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes.
Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes.
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Walmart is trying to take the hassle out of holiday gift returns.

You know the ones: The ugly Christmas sweater or the third slow-cooker you didn’t really need.

Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes. The service, “Carrier Pickup by FedEx,” is free.

It’s a four-step process:

  • Start a return at Walmart.com or on the Walmart app
  • Select an item
  • Choose return pickup and appointment date
  • Pack it up, affix the label and wait for pickup

Carrier Pickup is available to all customers where FedEx provides small parcel pickup service.

Households without a printer can get a QR code on their phones and return the item to any FedEx Office location.

