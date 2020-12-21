Advertisement

UPutt Family Fun Center reopens

The facility will be open seven days a week.
UPutt Family Fun Center on Lincoln Rd in Escanaba.
UPutt Family Fun Center on Lincoln Rd in Escanaba.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - After weeks in a second closure, UPutt Family Fun Center in Escanaba is back open Monday.

“People love to have their birthday parties here; we were no longer able to facilitate that. We this year couldn’t have any holiday parties. It’s been sad,” said Don Martin, co-owner of UPutt Family Fun Center.

After the first three month shut down in March, Martin needed to make some changes.

“I lost a lot of people. I had to let some people go, some people didn’t come back. We went from a staff of 13 to four which was really heartbreaking,” said Martin.

He took the time off to re-do the mini golf course and add some new games to the arcade. But his summer wasn’t as busy as previous years.

“Rather than saying ‘hey it’s rainy outside, let’s go down to UPutt and kill and hour, hour and a half and have some fun’ it was like ‘you know, let’s just stay home where it’s safe,’” said Martin.

More than a month ago, Martin closed his doors to the public again. But on Monday, those doors reopened.

“We’re super excited – that would be an understatement – to say that we’re very excited to be able to open again today,” said Martin.

Masks are required inside, and the facility will be sanitized each night. Whether you are looking for a more engaging activity for the family or if you need a last-minute Christmas gift, UPutt has you covered.

“We are hopeful that we’ll sell a lot of gift cards cause they’re great stocking stuffers and last year the community was very good to us. We’re cautiously optimistic that we’ll sell a lot of gift cards again,” said Martin.

UPutt Family Fun Center will be open seven days a week.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOUND: Houghton County Sheriff’s Office searching for 13-year-old runaway
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 62 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Saturday
A 38 year old man in the Houghton County Jail
Drunk driving arrest in Houghton County
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says

Latest News

Matthew Christopher Rasanen (left) and David Henry Vaughan (right)
New details on the Fox Motors car theft investigation
Marquette Downtown Development Authority
Marquette DDA initiates “Downtown Dining Challenge” as a reminder to support local restaurants
Michigan DNR logo along snowy winter trail.
Michigan DNR: Keep safety in mind when enjoying winter outdoor recreation
Courtesy: Michigan Dept. of Corrections. FILE.
McBroom bill to authorize sale of former Ojibway Correctional Facility approved