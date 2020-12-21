UPutt Family Fun Center reopens

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - After weeks in a second closure, UPutt Family Fun Center in Escanaba is back open Monday.

“People love to have their birthday parties here; we were no longer able to facilitate that. We this year couldn’t have any holiday parties. It’s been sad,” said Don Martin, co-owner of UPutt Family Fun Center.

After the first three month shut down in March, Martin needed to make some changes.

“I lost a lot of people. I had to let some people go, some people didn’t come back. We went from a staff of 13 to four which was really heartbreaking,” said Martin.

He took the time off to re-do the mini golf course and add some new games to the arcade. But his summer wasn’t as busy as previous years.

“Rather than saying ‘hey it’s rainy outside, let’s go down to UPutt and kill and hour, hour and a half and have some fun’ it was like ‘you know, let’s just stay home where it’s safe,’” said Martin.

More than a month ago, Martin closed his doors to the public again. But on Monday, those doors reopened.

“We’re super excited – that would be an understatement – to say that we’re very excited to be able to open again today,” said Martin.

Masks are required inside, and the facility will be sanitized each night. Whether you are looking for a more engaging activity for the family or if you need a last-minute Christmas gift, UPutt has you covered.

“We are hopeful that we’ll sell a lot of gift cards cause they’re great stocking stuffers and last year the community was very good to us. We’re cautiously optimistic that we’ll sell a lot of gift cards again,” said Martin.

UPutt Family Fun Center will be open seven days a week.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.