Snowy start to Monday; the first day of winter

A low pressure system based from the Canadian prairies spins abundant moisture in the form of snow, first over the western Upper Peninsula early Monday morning, progressing to the central counties midmorning and then to the eastern U.P. late afternoon.

Winds overall flow from a N-NE direction as the low pressure circulates mainly south of the U.P. throughout Monday. Wind speeds to range at 10-15 mph, with possible gusts over 20 mph.

A frontal system is expected to produce widespread rain and snow over the Upper Peninsula midweek, paving the way for a cold rush of Arctic air come Christmastime (Thursday-Friday). The holiday production a la Mother Nature comes in the form of Lake Superior-effect snow, daytime temperatures roughly in the teens and powerful northern-based winds that can offer wind chill factors in the -10s during Thursday-Christmas Eve.

Monday: Cloudy with snow showers

Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Variable cloudiness with a chance of snow along the NW wind belts

Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow; breezy

Highs: 30s

*Lows: 10s

Thursday, Christmas Eve: Cloudy and cold with a chance of snow; blustery

Highs: 10s

Friday, Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

Highs: 10s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

Highs: 20

Sunday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 20s

