SNBT donates more than $180K in community contributions
80 organizations in northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan received funds from The Stephenson National Bank & Trust.
MARINETTE, Wis. (Press Release/WLUC) - In a normal year, the holidays can be trying for many organizations. Though this year has compounded that feeling, this holiday spirit has brought people together to help one another.
To celebrate this generosity of spirit, The Stephenson National Bank & Trust (SNBT) shared year end contributions with a number of local non-profit organizations.
“Our communities are blessed to have an abundance of caring individuals, together they help hundreds of area residents,” said Daniel J. Peterson, SNBT President and CEO. “To assist our local non-profits with their valuable missions, we are honored to give them a token of our appreciation, and remind them that we are in this together.”
Aside from monetary donations, SNBT has been committed to volunteerism with its annual community service pledge. Each year, bank employees pledge an impressive number of volunteer hours, and the hours pledged for 2021 is no exception: 51 employees have pledged about 5,600 hours to 118 organizations.
Throughout 2020, SNBT made monetary donations totaling over $180,000 to non-profits in northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. The 80 organizations who received year-end donations are:
- Abundant Life Mission
- Altrusa International
- Bread by the Bay Food Pantry
- CASA Brown County
- CASA Menominee County
- Communities That Care
- Converge Great Lakes
- Crime Stoppers of Marinette County
- Crivitz Area Food Pantry
- Crivitz Rescue Squad Inc.
- Crivitz Stephenson Historical Society Crivitz Youth Inc.
- DAR Boys & Girls Club
- Emergency Rescue Squad Inc.
- Escanaba Rotary
- Faith Christian School
- Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
- FISH Inc.
- Friends of Camp Batawagama
- Friends of the Library - Wausaukee
- Fuller Center
- Goodwill Industries Inc. Northern WI & Upper MI
- Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA
- Grover-Porterfield Volunteer Fire Dept.
- Haven of Hope Homeless Shelter
- Healthy Youth Coalition
- Holy Name Catholic School
- Imagination Library Marinette
- Imagination Library Menominee
- Ishpeming Ski Club
- JJ Packs
- Junior Achievement of the Greater Green Bay Area
- Learning Through Golf Foundation d/b/a First Tee of Northeast Wisconsin
- Little River Volunteer Fire Dept.
- Marinette County Elderly Services
- Marinette County Historical Society
- Marinette High School FBLA
- Marinette Kiwanis
- Marquette Regional History Center
- Marquette Symphony Orchestra
- Menominee County Historical Society
- Menominee Food Pantry
- Menominee High School BPA
- Menominee Mid County Ministerium-Food Pantry
- Mid County Rescue Squad Inc.
- Northern Lights Master Gardeners Association
- Oconto Area Humane Society
- Oconto County Historical Society
- Oconto Elks Club
- Oconto Fire & Rescue Auxiliary
- Oconto Hospital Citizens’ Foundation
- Oconto Kiwanis
- Oconto Salvation Army
- Pastor Fred’s Food Pantry
- Pembine Rescue Squad
- Peshtigo Chamber of Commerce Kayak Launch
- Peshtigo Food Pantry
- Peshtigo High School FBLA
- Provident Health Foundation of Marinette/ Menominee, Inc.
- Rainbow House Domestic Abuse Services
- Republic Fire Dept.
- St John Paul II Catholic Academy
- St. Anthony’s School
- St. Thomas Aquinas Academy
- St. Vincent DePaul - St Joseph Conference
- St. Vincent DePaul Society of Marinette
- Stephenson High School BPA
- Stephenson Volunteer Fire Dept.
- The Salvation Army
- The Salvation Army Meal Program
- Tri City Area United Way
- Trinity Evangelical Lutheran School
- Twin Bridge Rescue Squad
- Twin City Baptist Food Pantry
- Twin Counties Free Clinic
- Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter
- Wausaukee Enterprises Inc.
- Wausaukee Rescue Squad Inc.
- Wisconsin Bankers Foundation
The Stephenson National Bank & Trust is a 146-year old independent community bank with over $1 billion in Bank, Mortgage, and Trust & Investment assets under management.
Offices are located in Marinette, Wausaukee, Crivitz, Pembine, and Oconto, Wis. and Menominee, Mich. with a Trust & Investment Office in Marquette, Mich. and a Commercial Loan Services Office in Green Bay, Wis.
For more information about The Stephenson National Bank & Trust visit www.snbt.com.
