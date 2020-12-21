SNBT donates more than $180K in community contributions

MARINETTE, Wis. (Press Release/WLUC) - In a normal year, the holidays can be trying for many organizations. Though this year has compounded that feeling, this holiday spirit has brought people together to help one another.

To celebrate this generosity of spirit, The Stephenson National Bank & Trust (SNBT) shared year end contributions with a number of local non-profit organizations.

“Our communities are blessed to have an abundance of caring individuals, together they help hundreds of area residents,” said Daniel J. Peterson, SNBT President and CEO. “To assist our local non-profits with their valuable missions, we are honored to give them a token of our appreciation, and remind them that we are in this together.”

Aside from monetary donations, SNBT has been committed to volunteerism with its annual community service pledge. Each year, bank employees pledge an impressive number of volunteer hours, and the hours pledged for 2021 is no exception: 51 employees have pledged about 5,600 hours to 118 organizations.

Throughout 2020, SNBT made monetary donations totaling over $180,000 to non-profits in northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. The 80 organizations who received year-end donations are:

Abundant Life Mission

Altrusa International

Bread by the Bay Food Pantry

CASA Brown County

CASA Menominee County

Communities That Care

Converge Great Lakes

Crime Stoppers of Marinette County

Crivitz Area Food Pantry

Crivitz Rescue Squad Inc.

Crivitz Stephenson Historical Society Crivitz Youth Inc.

DAR Boys & Girls Club

Emergency Rescue Squad Inc.

Escanaba Rotary

Faith Christian School

Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

FISH Inc.

Friends of Camp Batawagama

Friends of the Library - Wausaukee

Fuller Center

Goodwill Industries Inc. Northern WI & Upper MI

Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA

Grover-Porterfield Volunteer Fire Dept.

Haven of Hope Homeless Shelter

Healthy Youth Coalition

Holy Name Catholic School

Imagination Library Marinette

Imagination Library Menominee

Ishpeming Ski Club

JJ Packs

Junior Achievement of the Greater Green Bay Area

Learning Through Golf Foundation d/b/a First Tee of Northeast Wisconsin

Little River Volunteer Fire Dept.

Marinette County Elderly Services

Marinette County Historical Society

Marinette High School FBLA

Marinette Kiwanis

Marquette Regional History Center

Marquette Symphony Orchestra

Menominee County Historical Society

Menominee Food Pantry

Menominee High School BPA

Menominee Mid County Ministerium-Food Pantry

Mid County Rescue Squad Inc.

Northern Lights Master Gardeners Association

Oconto Area Humane Society

Oconto County Historical Society

Oconto Elks Club

Oconto Fire & Rescue Auxiliary

Oconto Hospital Citizens’ Foundation

Oconto Kiwanis

Oconto Salvation Army

Pastor Fred’s Food Pantry

Pembine Rescue Squad

Peshtigo Chamber of Commerce Kayak Launch

Peshtigo Food Pantry

Peshtigo High School FBLA

Provident Health Foundation of Marinette/ Menominee, Inc.

Rainbow House Domestic Abuse Services

Republic Fire Dept.

St John Paul II Catholic Academy

St. Anthony’s School

St. Thomas Aquinas Academy

St. Vincent DePaul - St Joseph Conference

St. Vincent DePaul Society of Marinette

Stephenson High School BPA

Stephenson Volunteer Fire Dept.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Meal Program

Tri City Area United Way

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran School

Twin Bridge Rescue Squad

Twin City Baptist Food Pantry

Twin Counties Free Clinic

Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter

Wausaukee Enterprises Inc.

Wausaukee Rescue Squad Inc.

Wisconsin Bankers Foundation

The Stephenson National Bank & Trust is a 146-year old independent community bank with over $1 billion in Bank, Mortgage, and Trust & Investment assets under management.

Offices are located in Marinette, Wausaukee, Crivitz, Pembine, and Oconto, Wis. and Menominee, Mich. with a Trust & Investment Office in Marquette, Mich. and a Commercial Loan Services Office in Green Bay, Wis.

For more information about The Stephenson National Bank & Trust visit www.snbt.com.

