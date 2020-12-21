Advertisement

Quick system brings snow

An active week is ahead
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A clipper system is moving across the area. Light snow is spreading east during the day as it does. A range of 1-3″ likely with the highest snow amounts in the high terrain of the west end. Then, another system will move through on Wednesday. Ahead of it warm air surges in with highs around 40°. This will support mainly rain during the day and a transition to snow Wednesday night. Moderate lake effect snow takes over for the remainder of the week along the north and northwest wind belts.

Today: Cloudy with light snow spreading east

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s,

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain moving in during the day. Then, transitioning to snow from west to east during the evening and at night

>Highs: Upper 30s to around 40°

Thursday: Cold and snowy with moderate lake effect snow for most areas

>Highs: Single numbers through low teens

Friday: Lake effect lingering

>Highs: Low teens

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Mainly 20s

Sunday: Cloudy with snow likely

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOUND: Houghton County Sheriff’s Office searching for 13-year-old runaway
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 62 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Saturday
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
A 38 year old man in the Houghton County Jail
Drunk driving arrest in Houghton County
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says

Latest News

The winter snow showering begins out west early morning and then eastward as Monday progresses.
Snowy start to Monday; the first day of winter
Lake Michigan-effect snow possible for eastern counties, then midmorning snow out west from an...
Sunday begins with a mix of clouds and sun, with isolated snow chances throughout
WOD: 12/18/2020
Mild December Weather Expected Through the Weekend
snow tonight
Mild weekend with a cold holiday outlook