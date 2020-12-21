Quick system brings snow

A clipper system is moving across the area. Light snow is spreading east during the day as it does. A range of 1-3″ likely with the highest snow amounts in the high terrain of the west end. Then, another system will move through on Wednesday. Ahead of it warm air surges in with highs around 40°. This will support mainly rain during the day and a transition to snow Wednesday night. Moderate lake effect snow takes over for the remainder of the week along the north and northwest wind belts.

Today: Cloudy with light snow spreading east

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s,

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain moving in during the day. Then, transitioning to snow from west to east during the evening and at night

>Highs: Upper 30s to around 40°

Thursday: Cold and snowy with moderate lake effect snow for most areas

>Highs: Single numbers through low teens

Friday: Lake effect lingering

>Highs: Low teens

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Mainly 20s

Sunday: Cloudy with snow likely

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.