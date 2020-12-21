Advertisement

Portage Lake District Library re-opens for public access

Patrons are allowed back in the library, but restrictions are put in place for everyone’s safety
Portage Lake District Library. (WLUC Photo)
Portage Lake District Library. (WLUC Photo) (WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) -Starting today, the Portage Lake District Library enters into Phase 3 of their re-opening plan.

Phase 3 allows for public access to browse the shelves, check out books, and use the computers and printers at the library. Masks must be worn when inside the building.

A “grab and go” service is issued, which limits visitor time to 30 minutes each. The library is at a 50-patron capacity during this time, so they want everyone to have time to browse.

“This is really meaningful for a lot of our public patrons,” says the Library Director Dillon Geshel. “Just the ability to come in and browse the stacks is really something that they like doing every day or week at the library. So we’re really happy to be able to let them back in the building.”

This phase of re-opening will last for the length of the current epidemic order, which ends January 15, 2021.

The Library will resume their normal hours, which are Monday-Thursday 10-8, Friday 10-5, and Saturday 10-3.

Curbside is still available for anyone that is unable to wear masks.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOUND: Houghton County Sheriff’s Office searching for 13-year-old runaway
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 62 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Saturday
A 38 year old man in the Houghton County Jail
Drunk driving arrest in Houghton County
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says

Latest News

Father Marquette Catholic Academy (WLUC image)
Elementary students give back to the Marquette community
DIGS gets into the Christmas spirt with an impressive display downtown
Marquette DDA announces Light Up Downtown contest winners
Photos featuring the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine when it was delivered to the Oscar G. Johnson VA...
UPDATE: Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center begins COVID-19 vaccinations for high-risk health care workers, patients
Woodland Elementary principal Mr. Petschar hands a candy cane to a student.
Breitung Township School staff hand out candy canes to students at home via ‘Candy Cane Express’
Coronavirus cases.
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan