Portage Lake District Library re-opens for public access

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) -Starting today, the Portage Lake District Library enters into Phase 3 of their re-opening plan.

Phase 3 allows for public access to browse the shelves, check out books, and use the computers and printers at the library. Masks must be worn when inside the building.

A “grab and go” service is issued, which limits visitor time to 30 minutes each. The library is at a 50-patron capacity during this time, so they want everyone to have time to browse.

“This is really meaningful for a lot of our public patrons,” says the Library Director Dillon Geshel. “Just the ability to come in and browse the stacks is really something that they like doing every day or week at the library. So we’re really happy to be able to let them back in the building.”

This phase of re-opening will last for the length of the current epidemic order, which ends January 15, 2021.

The Library will resume their normal hours, which are Monday-Thursday 10-8, Friday 10-5, and Saturday 10-3.

Curbside is still available for anyone that is unable to wear masks.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.