Portage Health Foundation distributes $594,514.28 in Giving Tuesday checks to Copper Country nonprofits

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Portage Health Foundation raises support for nonprofits each year for Giving Tuesday. On December 21, foundation representatives distributed checks to organizations throughout the Copper Country.

For the 2020 campaign, Portage Health Foundation raised $394,514.28 for 18 nonprofits.

According to executive director Kevin Store, the pandemic did not prevent the community from showing their support. In fact, he says donations were up compared to previous years.

“We had donations come in from over two dozen states—I think it was 28 or 29 different states—and almost 1,300 individual donations,” said Store. “We nearly tripled the amount of individual donations that came in, and we added a couple new states to it as well. We had just an incredible showing of generosity and support.”

With Portage Health’s matching donation of $200,000, a grand total of $594,514.28 in checks was given out. The money will help organizations like the Omega House keep going after a year of canceled fundraisers.

“This one day, Giving Tuesday, represents about 30% of our annual fundraising and community contributions that come in,” said Omega House executive director Michael Lutz. “It’s a really big day.”

This year’s Omega House check was even bigger than expected. Lutz says the money will cover approximately 50% of the care facility’s expenses.

“We’re just very happy that our community knows about us and supports us as well as they do,” Lutz said.

Store says after everything these nonprofits have done for the Copper Country this year, he’s excited to see the community giving back in such large numbers.

“We have definitely pushed our community over the last couple years to step up and come together and be Copper Country strong, as we like to say,” said Store. “This is just a real testament to our community and their generosity and how far people are willing to go to make sure that we support one another and the work that’s being done here.”

Since the campaign launched in 2017, more than one million dollars has been raised through Portage Health Foundation. For more information on the campaign, click here.

