Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center begins COVID-19 vaccinations for high-risk health care workers

The first shipment of the Moderna vaccine is being given to high-risk health care workers and patients to start, the Iron Mountain VA said.
Photos featuring the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine when it was delivered to the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain.(Iron Mountain VA)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - At the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain, COVID-19 vaccinations are underway.

According to the Iron Mountain VA’s Facebook page, the medical center received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“This limited shipment will be distributed to our high-risk health care workers and patients,” the Iron Mountain VA said. “t this time, there is no list or registry to sign up for the vaccine. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

Last week, health care facilities around Upper Michigan began receiving and administering the Pfizer vaccine.

See more on the VA’s Facebook page below or click here.

The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center has received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. This limited...

Posted by Iron Mountain VA Medical Center on Monday, December 21, 2020

