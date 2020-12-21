Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center begins COVID-19 vaccinations for high-risk health care workers

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - At the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain, COVID-19 vaccinations are underway.

According to the Iron Mountain VA’s Facebook page, the medical center received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“This limited shipment will be distributed to our high-risk health care workers and patients,” the Iron Mountain VA said. “t this time, there is no list or registry to sign up for the vaccine. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

Last week, health care facilities around Upper Michigan began receiving and administering the Pfizer vaccine.

