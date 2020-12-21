New details on the Fox Motors car theft investigation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The names of the five other suspects, along with the two men arrested last week in relation to two car thefts off of the Fox Motors lot in Marquette township, have been released.

According to the case report from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects are:

33-year-old Kristy Michelle Jones

31-year-old Jennifer Sue Vaughan

41-year-old Chad Richard Barningham

Louis Steven Kowalski (arrested 12/17)

31-year-old Melinda Rae Schoewe

33-year-old Henry David Vaughan and 29-year-old Christopher Rasanen were arrested last week.

New details about the investigation were also released. According to the police report, a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to Fox Ford dealership for the first stolen vehicle, a grey Ford F-150, on Monday, Sept. 7.

The deputy spoke with the victim, a woman who left her 2013 Ford F-150 at the dealership for service on Friday, Sept. 4. According to the report, a manager told her that he did not see it parked on Monday, Sept. 7.

On Saturday September 12, Attorney Tony Ruiz contacted Detective Jason Hart at the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, stating that one of his clients had information on the stolen truck.

The client said that 31-year-old Melinda Schoewe, while on a Facetime chat with her friend, and talked about stealing the truck with one other person. She also mentioned that she planned to drive it downstate to the Detroit area to have it “chopped”.

The client said that she was able to see the truck in the background of the Facetime video while her friend was speaking to Melinda.

Schoewe was later arrested downstate in Lowell, Michigan after an officer was called to the Admiral gas station for a car that had been parked in the parking lot for over thirty minutes. The officer talked to Schoewe, who was with her boyfriend, David Vaughan.

On that same day, Detective Hart contacted the Lowell City Police Department and informed them that the stolen F-150 may be in their area, naming Schoewe as a possible suspect.

The owner of the F-150 was called to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department to review some photos that were taken of the items located inside another stolen vehicle, this one a grey 2021 Subaru Crosstrek recovered from Muskegon. The victim was able to identify several items. An investigation revealed that the Crosstrek could be traced to Fox Subaru in Marquette township. The Crosstrek was brand new, and had not yet been registered.

Another vehicle, a Subaru Impreza, was stolen on Sept. 14. This is the vehicle that Schoewe was driving when she was arrested in Lowell. Officers found that vehicle in the Muskegon area downstate.

When officers found the Crosstrek, it contained credit cards belonging to David Vaughan and Melinda Schoewe, as well as Louis Kowalski’s driver’s license.

Schoewe was picked up by the Michigan State Police on unrelated warrants. She admitted that she was picked up by another suspect, Matt Rasanen, in a Subaru Crosstrek which they drove around Marquette and Ishpeming. Rasanen told her that he had a truck for sale and Schoewe realized, after he told her a price that seemed to be much lower than what the vehicle’s worth, that they were stolen. “I’m not stupid”, she said.

Shoewe said Rasanen and Chad Barningham stole both the Subaru Crosstrek and the Ford F-150 from the lot. Schoewe said that Rasanen had the Crosstrek for a couple of weeks.

Schoewe was released from jail and went to a homeless shelter. While she was at the shelter, the F-150 was purchased from Jennifer Vaughan, who posed as the owner, for approximately $1,000 and a gram of heroin.

The Muskegon Police Department found fingerprints from Rasanen and Vaughan on the Subaru Crosstrek and fingerprints from Rasanen on the F-150.

In an interview with Rasanen on Dec. 15, he denied stealing the Subaru Crosstrek and the F-150. He named Kristy Jones, Jennifer Vaughan or Chad Barningham as responsible for the theft.

Three men, Rasanen, Vaughan, and Kowalski, have been arrested in connection with these thefts. Warrants remain active for Schoewe, Barningham, Jones, and Jennifer Vaughan.

