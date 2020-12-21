Michigan Tech’s Josh Buettner promoted to men’s basketball associate head coach

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Longtime Michigan Tech Huskies men’s basketball assistant coach Josh Buettner has been promoted to associated head coach.

The move announced by head coach Kevin Luke this past weekend.

Buettner has been an assistant with the team for 13 seasons, helping with recruiting efforts and game day coaching. Prior to coaching, Buettner played for the Huskies from 2001-2005, earning All-American status twice, and was named GLIAC player of the year as a junior and a senior. Buettner even played professionally in Europe for three years.

Since returning to Houghton, he has helped lead the Huskies to a conference championship, and four NCAA regional appearances.

