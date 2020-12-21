Advertisement

Michigan Tech’s Josh Buettner promoted to men’s basketball associate head coach

Michigan Tech's Josh Buettner helps coach the team.
Michigan Tech's Josh Buettner helps coach the team.(Michigan Tech Athletics)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Longtime Michigan Tech Huskies men’s basketball assistant coach Josh Buettner has been promoted to associated head coach.

The move announced by head coach Kevin Luke this past weekend.

Buettner has been an assistant with the team for 13 seasons, helping with recruiting efforts and game day coaching. Prior to coaching, Buettner played for the Huskies from 2001-2005, earning All-American status twice, and was named GLIAC player of the year as a junior and a senior. Buettner even played professionally in Europe for three years.

Since returning to Houghton, he has helped lead the Huskies to a conference championship, and four NCAA regional appearances.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOUND: Houghton County Sheriff’s Office searching for 13-year-old runaway
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 62 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Saturday
A 38 year old man in the Houghton County Jail
Drunk driving arrest in Houghton County
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says

Latest News

Former Wildcats running back Jake Mayon welcomed to the Potsdam Royals.
Wildcats’ Jake Mayon continuing football career in Germany
Michigan Tech's Colin Swoyer in action.
Huskies Colin Swoyer named WCHA Defenseman of the Week
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame
Northwestern forward Pete Nance, left, rebounds the ball against forward Robbie Beran, center,...
Buie, Northwestern beat No. 4 Michigan State 79-65