Advertisement

McBroom bill to authorize sale of former Ojibway Correctional Facility approved

The correctional facility in Gogebic County was closed in 2018 by the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC).
Courtesy: Michigan Dept. of Corrections. FILE.
Courtesy: Michigan Dept. of Corrections. FILE.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Legislation that would allow the state to sell the former Ojibway Correctional Facility was finalized last Friday, said Sen. Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township) Monday.

The correctional facility, in Marenisco in Gogebic County, was closed in 2018 by the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC).

“It is my hope that, through this legislation, the former Ojibway Correctional Facility can find new life,” said McBroom. “The prison’s closure was a great loss to Marenisco and Gogebic County, including hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in economic activity — losses that are still being felt. It’s past time the state sells the property, so a private company can rebuild, repurpose and reemploy hardworking U.P. residents. I strongly urge the governor to sign the bill as soon as possible.”

Senate Bill 1075, which would authorize a potential sale of the facility by the state Department of Management and Budget, has been sent to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her signature.

Read previous stories about the Ojibway Correctional Facility closure and legislation by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOUND: Houghton County Sheriff’s Office searching for 13-year-old runaway
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 62 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Saturday
A 38 year old man in the Houghton County Jail
Drunk driving arrest in Houghton County
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says

Latest News

Matthew Christopher Rasanen (left) and David Henry Vaughan (right)
New details on the Fox Motors car theft investigation
Marquette Downtown Development Authority
Marquette DDA initiates “Downtown Dining Challenge” as a reminder to support local restaurants
Michigan DNR logo along snowy winter trail.
Michigan DNR: Keep safety in mind when enjoying winter outdoor recreation
Birthday cards for 10-year-old girl with Cysitic Fibrosis
10-year-old girl asks you to send her birthday cards