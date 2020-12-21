McBroom bill to authorize sale of former Ojibway Correctional Facility approved

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Legislation that would allow the state to sell the former Ojibway Correctional Facility was finalized last Friday, said Sen. Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township) Monday.

The correctional facility, in Marenisco in Gogebic County, was closed in 2018 by the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC).

“It is my hope that, through this legislation, the former Ojibway Correctional Facility can find new life,” said McBroom. “The prison’s closure was a great loss to Marenisco and Gogebic County, including hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in economic activity — losses that are still being felt. It’s past time the state sells the property, so a private company can rebuild, repurpose and reemploy hardworking U.P. residents. I strongly urge the governor to sign the bill as soon as possible.”

Senate Bill 1075, which would authorize a potential sale of the facility by the state Department of Management and Budget, has been sent to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her signature.

