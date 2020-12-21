Marquette DDA initiates “Downtown Dining Challenge” as a reminder to support local restaurants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The “Downtown Dining Challenge” encourages community residents to post pictures of their take-out meals on social media.

To participate in this challenge, all you need to do is order take-out from a local bar, café, or restaurant and take a picture of your food and post it to Facebook or Instagram. Then tag some of your friends and challenge them to do the same.

At the end of your post, use the hashtags #downtowndiningchallenge and #downtownmarquette.

The DDA Promotions and Events Coordinator Tara Laase-McKinney says this is a fun way for people to show their support to local restaurants.

“Our community has been doing a great job, but we want to just keep reminding people of that,” says Laase-McKinney. “Especially now that the shutdown orders have been extended. It’s really really important that we keep remembering to support our local businesses.”

Laase-McKinney also adds that gift cards are a great way to show support if you do not feel comfortable getting take-out.

The Marquette DDA website has a list of downtown restaurants for take-out ideas.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.