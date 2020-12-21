Marquette DDA announces Light Up Downtown contest winners

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - During the first few weeks of December, more than 20 downtown Marquette businesses dressed their storefronts in holiday finery and participated in the 2020 Light Up Downtown Marquette holiday decorating contest.

The contest included five categories: Best Light Display, Best Traditional Display, Community’s Choice, Most Unique or Unusual Display, and Best Overall Holiday Display. This competition was sponsored by The Marquette Downtown Development Authority and WLUC-TV6. The winner of the Best Overall Holiday Display will win an advertising voucher worth $1,000 and all category winners will receive trophies and, of course, bragging rights.

“We’re so very happy to have this many Downtown Marquette businesses compete in this fun and festive competition”, stated Tara Laase-McKinney, Marquette Downtown Development Authority Promotions and Events Coordinator. “So many businesses went all-out with their decorations, and it’s really impressive. With so many negative things happening this year, it’s really wonderful to help bring cheer to our community.”

The winners of the 2020 Light Up Downtown Marquette holiday decorating contest are as follows:

Best Light Display: The Fire Station, 351 W. Washington St.

Best Traditional Display: Richardson Jewelers, 153 W. Washington St.

Community’s Choice: DIGS, 154 W. Washington St.

Most Unique or Unusual Display: Madgoodies Studio, 209 W. Ohio St.

Best Overall Holiday Display: DIGS, 154 W. Washington St.

The Community’s Choice voting system was a big hit in this competition. There were 768 votes cast during the 15-day voting period, with 68% cast for the winners, DIGS.

These displays will remain up through the holiday season, and the public is invited to continue to view these impressive displays through the end of the year.

