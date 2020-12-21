Huskies Colin Swoyer named WCHA Defenseman of the Week

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - For the second straight week, Michigan Tech’s Colin Swoyer is being honored by the WCHA. The junior is once again the conference Defenseman of the Week. This is his third time receiving the award.

Swoyer had two assists this past weekend as the Huskies swept their rival NMU Wildcats. He also added 6 blocked shots on the weekend.

Michigan Tech improved to 4-3-1 on the season, and have the week off. They’ll return to play after the New Year, at home against Alabama Huntsville January 2 and 3.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.