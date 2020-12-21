Gov. Whitmer appoints new State Budget Director

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that she has appointed Dave Massaron to serve as State Budget Director.

Massaron is the Chief Financial Officer for the City of Detroit, where he supervised all of the City’s financial and budget activities. Prior to his service as CFO, he served as the City’s Chief Operating Officer and Senior Counsel to Mayor Mike Duggan, where he was responsible for day to day operations of the City, including ensuring that the City’s annual budgets reflected the Mayor’s priorities.

“Throughout his service to the City of Detroit, Dave Massaron has shown a deep commitment to ensuring Detroiters have the support they need. He is uniquely qualified to serve as Budget Director for the state, where I am confident he will work around the clock to build a balanced budget that supports our recovery from the pandemic by investing in our public schools, public health and safety, and economic opportunity,” said Gov. Whitmer. “I look forward to working closely with Dave to pass a bipartisan budget and ensure we provide everyone the support and services they need.”

“I am grateful that Governor Whitmer has entrusted me with the task of building a strong, balanced budget for Michiganders that invests in our shared values,” said Massaron. “It was the greatest honor of my career to work and learn from Mayor Duggan as we restructured the City to better serve its residents. I’m ready and eager to work with the Governor’s team and the State Legislature to get a bipartisan budget passed for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.”

“Dave has been an outstanding CFO for the city of Detroit and I congratulate him on taking this new opportunity,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. “He helped set Detroit on a course of continued financial stability while ensuring continued service levels we’ve maintained, even during COVID-19. Dave leaves the city in a strong financial position, which has made it possible for us to sell up to $250 million in bonds to transform more of our neighborhoods through Proposal N. I wish him well and know he will be just as successful as our state’s budget director.”

In his role as CFO, Massaron developed the strategy and budget to continue essential City operations and ensure Detroiters had services needed during the pandemic while balancing a budget with an over $400 million revenue loss.

In his role as COO for the City of Detroit, Massaron led a team of departments that created a plan to fix Detroit roads and spur economic development along main streets in Detroit’s neighborhoods.

Massaron also worked to create the Detroit Promise Zone Authority and fund the Detroit Promise, which provides tuition-free college educations for Detroit high school graduates.

Massaron is a graduate of James Madison College at Michigan State University and the William and Mary School of Law.

Massaron will fill the position after former Budget Director Chris Kolb stepped down to serve as vice president for government relations at the University of Michigan. Massaron’s appointment is effective January 4, 2021.

