Forsyth Township Fire Department hosts drive-thru Santa party

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Not even COVID could stop Santa Claus from coming to town, making his yearly visit to Gwinn Sunday night -- with his clothing mask looking as jolly as the man himself.

Forsyth Township Fire Department along with Township Supervisor Joe Boogren welcomed families in at the Emergency Services Building -- to see Santa by way of drive-thru this year.

Dozens of vehicles rolled in during the first half-hour alone -- the event began at 5 p.m. (ET) and ran until 7 p.m. (ET).

Families and their children received bags of treats and toys, from candies to stationery items, and of course toy helicopters and fire trucks.

A safe, yet joyous time had by all.

“You know, it’s something we do every year. This year because of COVID, we couldn’t do our annual Christmas party slot for the kids, so this way we’re doing it in helping out our community. And to have some fun, see Santa Claus -- and Merry Christmas to everybody and Happy New Year,” said First Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Milner.

Santa also practiced social distancing guidelines, but despite being masked-up still visibly appeared as his usual jovial self -- seeing the smiles of families and children throughout the event.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.