Elementary students give back to the Marquette community

Father Marquette Catholic Academy (WLUC image)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The next generation learned the meaning of giving back Monday.

Students from kindergarten through fourth grade at Father Marquette Catholic Academy sold $500 worth of snacks to raise money to buy hats, gloves and scarves for those in need in the community.

Second grade teacher Noelle Geary said they will have mainly adult clothing hanging on their fence at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 22.

Third and fourth graders used their day Monday to pack up the clothes and make signs that read, ‘FMCA Giving Fence Please Take What You Need.’

“It feels great because I feel it’s nice to give back and it’s what Jesus wants us to do,” Fourth grader Violet Gregorich said.

Anyone in need can grab the clothes with no questions asked.

“We just hope that the public will come out and feel free to take the items,” Geary said. “That’s what they’re out there for.”

After what they call a successful fundraiser, everyone has high hopes for next year.

“I feel I would like to do it again next year because it was really fun giving back to our community,” Gregorich said.

Father Marquette Academy students create giving fence
Lakeshore erosion impacting Upper Michigan homeowners
Dickinson Health Systems sponsoring Pine Mountain's Continental Cup
Palmer and Richmond Township community members issue complaints about red dust
