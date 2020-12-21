Dickinson-Iron District Health Department releases survey, seeks responses to plan COVID-19 vaccine distribution

KINGSFORD and IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) is currently planning the distribution for the COVID-19 vaccine and has released a survey for local businesses and organizations.

DIDHD is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on who will receive the COVID-19 vaccine and when, but is still gathering additional information from the communities it serves.

At this time the health department is only gathering information on the following priority groups:

Healthcare – Direct patient contact who conduct high risk procedures (e.g. dentists, endoscopy, dialysis).

Healthcare – Direct patient contact including outpatient, urgent care, ambulatory care, and home health care.

Healthcare – Indirect patient care with specialized skills critical to health care system functioning (e.g. hospital and public health laboratories, pharmacy).

K-12 school and child care staff with direct contact with children.

Critical Infrastructure: Chemical, Communications, Dams, Emergency Services, Financial Services, Government Facilities, Information Technology, Transportation Systems, Energy, Food and Agriculture, Healthcare and Public Health, Nuclear Reactors, Materials and Waste, and Water and Wastewater Systems.

Homeless Shelters, corrections facilities (prisons, jails, juvenile justice facilities), congregate child care institutions, and adult and child protective services.

Workers with unique skill sets not covered above, such as non-hospital laboratories and mortuary services.

Businesses and agencies that fall within the above listed priority groups, and wish to be put on a list to be contacted by DIDHD to receive the vaccine will need to complete the following survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DIDHDCOVIDVACCINE.

It is crucial that businesses and agencies complete this survey to be placed on the distribution list, DIDHS said. These need to be completed for planning and ordering purposes. Only one survey per business or agency will be accepted. Deadline to complete the survey is January 11, 2020.

For additional information, visit www.michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine or www.didhd.org.

