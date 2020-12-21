Advertisement

Dickinson-Iron District Health Department releases survey, seeks responses to plan COVID-19 vaccine distribution

It is crucial that the listed businesses and agencies complete the survey to be placed on the distribution list, DIDHD said.
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department logo and CDC coronavirus graphic.
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department logo and CDC coronavirus graphic.(DIDHD/CDC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD and IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) is currently planning the distribution for the COVID-19 vaccine and has released a survey for local businesses and organizations.

DIDHD is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on who will receive the COVID-19 vaccine and when, but is still gathering additional information from the communities it serves.

At this time the health department is only gathering information on the following priority groups:

  • Healthcare – Direct patient contact who conduct high risk procedures (e.g. dentists, endoscopy, dialysis).
  • Healthcare – Direct patient contact including outpatient, urgent care, ambulatory care, and home health care.
  • Healthcare – Indirect patient care with specialized skills critical to health care system functioning (e.g. hospital and public health laboratories, pharmacy).
  • K-12 school and child care staff with direct contact with children.
  • Critical Infrastructure: Chemical, Communications, Dams, Emergency Services, Financial Services, Government Facilities, Information Technology, Transportation Systems, Energy, Food and Agriculture, Healthcare and Public Health, Nuclear Reactors, Materials and Waste, and Water and Wastewater Systems.
  • Homeless Shelters, corrections facilities (prisons, jails, juvenile justice facilities), congregate child care institutions, and adult and child protective services.
  • Workers with unique skill sets not covered above, such as non-hospital laboratories and mortuary services.

Businesses and agencies that fall within the above listed priority groups, and wish to be put on a list to be contacted by DIDHD to receive the vaccine will need to complete the following survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DIDHDCOVIDVACCINE.

It is crucial that businesses and agencies complete this survey to be placed on the distribution list, DIDHS said. These need to be completed for planning and ordering purposes. Only one survey per business or agency will be accepted. Deadline to complete the survey is January 11, 2020.

For additional information, visit www.michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine or www.didhd.org.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOUND: Houghton County Sheriff’s Office searching for 13-year-old runaway
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 62 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Saturday
A 38 year old man in the Houghton County Jail
Drunk driving arrest in Houghton County
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says

Latest News

Photos featuring the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine when it was delivered to the Oscar G. Johnson VA...
Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center begins COVID-19 vaccinations for high-risk health care workers
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the new COVID-19 variant could "be up to 70% more...
Cut off: Britain hit with travel bans over new virus strain
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan legislature, governor agree on budget bill for COVID-19 related relief
Congressional coronavirus committee investigators have found evidence of a “political pressure...
Probe: Trump officials attacked CDC virus reports