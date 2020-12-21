Advertisement

Dickinson County Healthcare System title sponsor for 2021 Pine Mountain Ski Jump Continental Cup

DCH and Kiwanis Ski Club members met Monday to show support, and discuss the event.
DCH and Kiwanis Ski Club members stand in front of the new ski jump.
DCH and Kiwanis Ski Club members stand in front of the new ski jump.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson County Healthcare System is the title sponsor for 2021 Continental Cup at the Pine Mountain Ski Jump. DCH and Kiwanis Ski Club members met Monday to show support, and discuss the event.

The annual Continental Cup will be February 12th through 14th. It will be the first competition on the new jump.

“As the hospitals situation has improved over the years it has allowed up the opportunity to really participate in community events and sponsor events like this. Which is important to use as an organization,” said Chuck Nelson, the CEO and president of DCH.

According to the Kiwanis Ski Club, the new ski jump is just about complete.

