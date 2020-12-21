Carryout continues at Lake Superior Smokehouse Brewpub

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) -President of Lake Superior Smokehouse Brewpub, Scott Arbour says he’s grateful for the people of Marquette for helping him get through a turbulent first year of business.

“It’s been challenging some days but we live in a great community. People are coming out getting gift certificates for the holidays. Some people have reached out and gotten some food for their employees. A lot of regulars repeatedly come back and help support us,” Arbour declared.

Bartender and Brewmaster, Spencer Trubac says he was also pleasantly surprised by the support everyone has shown the businesses these past few months.

“I’m not from here but moving here and living here with all these awesome people, it’s been so rewarding to see the kindness of the people of the UP,” Trubac exclaimed.

Under normal circumstances, customers would enjoy a roomy dining room. Under current COVID-19 restrictions, the dining area is off limits to customers.

Arbour and the staff at Lake Superior Smokehouse Brewpub have decided not to venture into outdoor seating for the winter season. However when you consider carryout, in addition to making your evening easier, you’re also helping local businesses get through these lean times.

“We do have a bulk menu, takeout. So if businesses want to treat their employees or we have a Christmas special coming up, we have prime rib, ham, two for one sides. Reach out to our local businesses, restaurants and your neighbor. Think how can you make this a little easier for everybody,” Arbour announced.

Despite the lack of dine-in business, keeping things clean remains a top priority for Arbour.

“Making sure the proper chemicals are being used, people are wearing face masks, staying six feet apart,” Arbour asserted. Naturally, they’re ready and waiting to resume their dine-in business here. They wouldn’t mind a little bit more snow and the business that comes with it.

“Before March we had a lot of snowmobilers come in because we’re right by the trail. We have a lot of people that come in and they’re like I love you guys so much I don’t want you going anywhere. So we have people that come back two or three times a week just to keep us going which is obviously great,” Trubac stated.

But just like the weather, knowing what’s next in a pandemic can be difficult to predict.

“Not knowing how long this is going to go on, or what type of assistance might be available to these restaurants that are really trying to preserve their place in the community,” Arbour asserted.

