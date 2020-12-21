Advertisement

Buie, Northwestern beat No. 4 Michigan State 79-65

Northwestern forward Pete Nance, left, rebounds the ball against forward Robbie Beran, center,...
Northwestern forward Pete Nance, left, rebounds the ball against forward Robbie Beran, center, and Michigan State forward Aaron Henry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) - Boo Buie scored a career-high 30 points and Northwestern beat Michigan State for the first time in almost a decade, topping the No. 4 Spartans 79-65. Pete Nance added 15 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in Northwestern’s biggest win since its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017. Freshman Ty Berry had 12 points in the Big Ten opener for each school, including three of the Wildcats’ 10 3-pointers. Northwestern stopped a 12-game slide in the series with its first victory over Michigan State since Jan. 14, 2012.

